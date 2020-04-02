digimind

Game on: Nuances crucial to tapping captive esports audiences
Apr 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Game on: Nuances crucial to tapping captive esports audiences

TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, here's how brands can capitalise on the esports explosion.

SEA e-retailers spoken about, not to, on social media
Jun 30, 2017
Faaez Samadi

SEA e-retailers spoken about, not to, on social media

Vast majority of people taking part in social-media conversations about e-retailers in three leading Southeast Asian markets do not interact with the brands themselves, according to Digimind’s latest report.

JWT, We Are Social, Mindshare top Singapore agencies on social media
Apr 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

JWT, We Are Social, Mindshare top Singapore agencies on social media

A new report from Digimind also found that Facebook is the preferred channel for all agencies operating in the Lion City.

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
Nov 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind

A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.

Qatar, Singapore Airlines and AirAsia top SEA's airlines on social media: Digimind
Feb 16, 2016
Gabey Goh

Qatar, Singapore Airlines and AirAsia top SEA's airlines on social media: Digimind

Digimind has released a report exploring the social-media standing of Southeast Asia-based airlines. The company studied 27 carriers that fly to and from Southeast Asia over one month to determine the best players at growing and engaging their communities through publications and interactions on social media. Overall, the study found that Facebook is the main contributor to community size, with the top five flag carriers in community size having at least 1 million fans on that platform. Meanwhile, service, entertainment, baggage, comfort and price were listed as the top issues.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia