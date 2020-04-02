digimind
Game on: Nuances crucial to tapping captive esports audiences
TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, here's how brands can capitalise on the esports explosion.
Social Spotlight report illuminates the ☺ and ☹ of APAC’s most visible brands
Produced by Digimind in partnership with Campaign Asia Pacific, the research dives deeper in social media trends among Asia’s Top 100 Brands.
SEA e-retailers spoken about, not to, on social media
Vast majority of people taking part in social-media conversations about e-retailers in three leading Southeast Asian markets do not interact with the brands themselves, according to Digimind’s latest report.
JWT, We Are Social, Mindshare top Singapore agencies on social media
A new report from Digimind also found that Facebook is the preferred channel for all agencies operating in the Lion City.
AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.
Qatar, Singapore Airlines and AirAsia top SEA's airlines on social media: Digimind
Digimind has released a report exploring the social-media standing of Southeast Asia-based airlines. The company studied 27 carriers that fly to and from Southeast Asia over one month to determine the best players at growing and engaging their communities through publications and interactions on social media. Overall, the study found that Facebook is the main contributor to community size, with the top five flag carriers in community size having at least 1 million fans on that platform. Meanwhile, service, entertainment, baggage, comfort and price were listed as the top issues.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins