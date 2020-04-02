Digimind has released a report exploring the social-media standing of Southeast Asia-based airlines. The company studied 27 carriers that fly to and from Southeast Asia over one month to determine the best players at growing and engaging their communities through publications and interactions on social media. Overall, the study found that Facebook is the main contributor to community size, with the top five flag carriers in community size having at least 1 million fans on that platform. Meanwhile, service, entertainment, baggage, comfort and price were listed as the top issues.