YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with TikTok
The campaign targets Gen Z and creators to embrace “the shorter side of YouTube.”
Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018
‘Palau Pledge’ wins another Grand Prix for APAC.
The 5 elements of an Agile marketer
Agile is more than a process, a set of tools or people management, it is first and foremost a mindset.
Is there an app that tells you when your brand should build an app?
Unfortunately, there's no easy formula to determine when it makes sense for your brand to develop an app. Nagendra Singh of Blue Hive Asia describes how to develop a comprehensive mobile strategy that may—or may not—include an app.
Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers
HONG KONG – Well-established brands can learn from the world of scrappy startups. 'Growth hacking' melds tech savvy with social strategies and a 100 per cent user focus to pioneer a following and build profitability.
Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency
BEIJING - Ogilvy PR has won a new property account, China Fortune Land Development, a company that invests primarily in industrial parks.
