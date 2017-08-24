deutsche bank
WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
Business currently split between Spark Foundry, Starcom and Performance Media across brands including flagship brand, DWS and Postbank.
FMCG giants positive on Japan despite global caution
Is the market insulated from international challenges?
How to build a healthy online advertising market: FAME 2013
SHANGHAI - A China-focused panel at the FAME 2013 conference has concluded that to build a healthy online advertising market it's critical and essential to have mutual benefits, education and openness.
Nikkei Business Publications charges Publicitas to boost ad sales in HK
HONG KONG - Nikkei Business Publications Asia has appointed Publicitas Hong Kong (PHK) as its advertising sales representative for the Hong Kong market, effective 1 April.
Carat wins Deutsche Bank's global media account
GLOBAL - Carat has scooped the global media and planning business for Deutsche Bank after a two-way shoot-out against Mindshare.
Deutsche Bank calls global media planning and buying pitch
GLOBAL - Deutsche Bank has reportedly called a global pitch for the "entire bank's media planning and buying business", sources close to the review say.
