deutsche bank

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
2 days ago
Ben Bold

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account

Business currently split between Spark Foundry, Starcom and Performance Media across brands including flagship brand, DWS and Postbank.

FMCG giants positive on Japan despite global caution
Aug 24, 2017
David Blecken

FMCG giants positive on Japan despite global caution

Is the market insulated from international challenges?

How to build a healthy online advertising market: FAME 2013
May 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

How to build a healthy online advertising market: FAME 2013

SHANGHAI - A China-focused panel at the FAME 2013 conference has concluded that to build a healthy online advertising market it's critical and essential to have mutual benefits, education and openness.

Nikkei Business Publications charges Publicitas to boost ad sales in HK
Mar 9, 2011
Benjamin Li

Nikkei Business Publications charges Publicitas to boost ad sales in HK

HONG KONG - Nikkei Business Publications Asia has appointed Publicitas Hong Kong (PHK) as its advertising sales representative for the Hong Kong market, effective 1 April.

Carat wins Deutsche Bank's global media account
Jan 14, 2010
Staff Reporters

Carat wins Deutsche Bank's global media account

GLOBAL - Carat has scooped the global media and planning business for Deutsche Bank after a two-way shoot-out against Mindshare.

Deutsche Bank calls global media planning and buying pitch
Sep 9, 2009
Anita Davis

Deutsche Bank calls global media planning and buying pitch

GLOBAL - Deutsche Bank has reportedly called a global pitch for the "entire bank's media planning and buying business", sources close to the review say.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

3 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

4 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

6 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

8 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

9 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong