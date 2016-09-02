design thinking
How design thinking can solve systemic business problems
SPIKES ASIA ACADEMY: Michael Tam, the global design director at IBM, shares the value of design thinking in large enterprises and how it could unlock solutions to issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.
Designit MD sees opportunity to simplify Japanese service
Phillip Rubel, who recently entered the design world after a long stint in advertising, compares the two industries and outlines how brands can use design to achieve distinction.
Dentsu emphasises the need for broad, multi-disciplinary capabilities at Cannes Lions
The Japanese giant explored how design thinking promises to unlock new value for brands, and how agencies can redefine their creativity to change the way they work.
Nurun, VML, Accenture, PwC on adapting for design thinking
Brands seeking long-term edge are reviewing value propositions, and agencies are equipping themselves with design thinking to keep pace.
'Catalyst' centre: Inside PwC's design-thinking environment in HK
HONG KONG - In the last 12 months, agencies, consulting firms and brands in the region have been investing in design thinking. The competition is heating up, and PwC is the latest player to join in.
10 digital design trends for better marketing strategy and more in 2016
ASIA-PACIFIC - From the atomisation of apps to omnipresent services, these trends from design firm Fjord will help you stay on top of consumer behaviour in 2016.
