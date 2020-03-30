Search
1 day ago
Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.
Mar 30, 2020
HK beer brand Yau recast in a local, friendly light
REBRANDING EXERCISES: Design Bridge Singapore brews up a smiley brand identity based on colloquialisms. And the timing of the brand refresh isn't anyone's fault.
