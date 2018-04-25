dentsu isobar

Dentsu to merge Isobar into Dentsu Digital in Japan
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

The combined Dentsu Digital will start operating on July 1 with 2,000 employees.

Dentsu Isobar names chief business-transformation officer
Apr 25, 2018
Staff Reporters

New position created because clients in Japan are ready for "great leap forward through digital disruption".

Tohoku recovery: Creative industry can still play major role
Mar 13, 2017
David Blecken

An ongoing 3.11 relief program set up by a Tokyo creative is a reminder that individuals shouldn’t wait for their companies to take the initiative.

