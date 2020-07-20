Search
ddb mudra group
2 days ago
Indian marketers and agencies change same-sex, live-in partner benefits in push for inclusion
Mondelez India is the most recent company to offer mediclaim policy benefits to live-in partners; while DDB Mudra Group and Dentsu offer insurance benefits to same-sex partners. Other agencies may follow suit.
Jul 20, 2020
Bumble celebrates lockdown love
Film by DDB Mudra Group tastefully charts the "evolution" of love under lockdown, as virtual dating becomes more accepted.
Dec 19, 2018
DDB Mudra Group shakes up management
Brijesh Jacob and Deepak Nair have left; both were cited in MeToo accusations earlier this year.
