Indian marketers and agencies change same-sex, live-in partner benefits in push for inclusion
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Indian marketers and agencies change same-sex, live-in partner benefits in push for inclusion

Mondelez India is the most recent company to offer mediclaim policy benefits to live-in partners; while DDB Mudra Group and Dentsu offer insurance benefits to same-sex partners. Other agencies may follow suit.

Bumble celebrates lockdown love
Jul 20, 2020
Campaign India Team

Bumble celebrates lockdown love

Film by DDB Mudra Group tastefully charts the "evolution" of love under lockdown, as virtual dating becomes more accepted.

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management
Dec 19, 2018
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management

Brijesh Jacob and Deepak Nair have left; both were cited in MeToo accusations earlier this year.

