Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: David Porter, Unilever
Enormously influential in regional ad spend, Porter remains one of the most active industry players in APAC, also leading the World Federation of Advertisers' efforts here.
Feb 13, 2020
WFA promotes David Porter to APAC chief, plans new Asia Leadership Board
Porter replaces Mundipharma's Sameer Desai who previously held the WFA's top regional role.
Apr 4, 2018
The view from Unilever: Forceful takes on 5 big issues
The viewability discussion beggars belief, the term ‘ad fraud’ puts lipstick on a pig, and people not ready for GDPR now are probably ‘screwed’, according to Unilever’s David Porter.
