Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: David Porter, Unilever
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Enormously influential in regional ad spend, Porter remains one of the most active industry players in APAC, also leading the World Federation of Advertisers' efforts here.

WFA promotes David Porter to APAC chief, plans new Asia Leadership Board
Feb 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Porter replaces Mundipharma's Sameer Desai who previously held the WFA's top regional role.

The view from Unilever: Forceful takes on 5 big issues
Apr 4, 2018
Matthew Miller

The viewability discussion beggars belief, the term ‘ad fraud’ puts lipstick on a pig, and people not ready for GDPR now are probably ‘screwed’, according to Unilever’s David Porter.

