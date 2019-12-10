david lubars
Inside the fabulously frenetic mind of BBDO's David Lubars
The global creative leader has been at BBDO for 15 years - and he still has much more to do.
VIDEO: BBDO's Andrew Robertson and David Lubars
GLOBAL - BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson and chief creative officer David Lubars sat down with Campaign for the final of four interviews with global industry leaders, which launched on Campaignasia.com this week.
Meet Spikes Asia's presidents
A panel of diverse individuals is expecting to be inspired by the work from an equally diverse region. The excitement is palpable.
David Lubars and Bob Greenberg to lead Spikes Asia jury
SINGAPORE - David Lubars (pictured), chairman and chief creative at BBDO North America, and Bob Greenberg, chairman, CEO and global chief creative at R/ Greenberg Associates, have both been named as jury presidents for this year's Spikes Asia Festival.
