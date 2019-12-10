david lubars

Inside the fabulously frenetic mind of BBDO's David Lubars
Dec 10, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Inside the fabulously frenetic mind of BBDO's David Lubars

The global creative leader has been at BBDO for 15 years - and he still has much more to do.

VIDEO: BBDO's Andrew Robertson and David Lubars
Nov 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

VIDEO: BBDO's Andrew Robertson and David Lubars

GLOBAL - BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson and chief creative officer David Lubars sat down with Campaign for the final of four interviews with global industry leaders, which launched on Campaignasia.com this week.

Meet Spikes Asia's presidents
Jun 16, 2010
David Blecken

Meet Spikes Asia's presidents

A panel of diverse individuals is expecting to be inspired by the work from an equally diverse region. The excitement is palpable.

David Lubars and Bob Greenberg to lead Spikes Asia jury
Apr 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

David Lubars and Bob Greenberg to lead Spikes Asia jury

SINGAPORE - David Lubars (pictured), chairman and chief creative at BBDO North America, and Bob Greenberg, chairman, CEO and global chief creative at R/ Greenberg Associates, have both been named as jury presidents for this year's Spikes Asia Festival.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia