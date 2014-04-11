david jones

David Jones: Byron Sharp's comments 'belong to another century'
2 days ago
Kate Magee

The You & Mr Jones founder criticised comments Sharp made in a Campaign interview to celebrate 10-year anniversary of How Brands Grow. And Sharp hit back.

David Jones in battle to stay afloat
Apr 11, 2014
Staff Reporters

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Declining profits see venerable Australian high-end department store looking for a lifeline

Euro RSCG's David Jones promoted to Havas CEO
Mar 9, 2011
Arif Durrani

GLOBAL - David Jones has been named the new chief executive of French advertising group Havas, as Fernando Rodés steps aside after five years.

VIDEO: David Jones, global CEO of Euro RSCG Worldwide
Nov 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Campaign recently caught up with global CEO of Euro RSCG and Havas Worldwide David Jones in the first of four interviews with global industry leaders launching on Campaignasia.com this week.

AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes to speak at Spikes Asia
Aug 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes will join David Jones, global CEO of Havas Worldwide and Euro RSCG Worldwide, at Spikes Asia for an unmissable start to the seminar programme.

David Jones appoints M&C Saatchi for creative in Australia
Jul 23, 2010
Kenny Lim

SYDNEY - David Jones has appointed M&C Saatchi as its advertising agency in Australia following a five-month tender process, replacing Saatchi & Saatchi which had held the account for 14 years.

