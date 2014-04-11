david jones
David Jones: Byron Sharp's comments 'belong to another century'
The You & Mr Jones founder criticised comments Sharp made in a Campaign interview to celebrate 10-year anniversary of How Brands Grow. And Sharp hit back.
David Jones in battle to stay afloat
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Declining profits see venerable Australian high-end department store looking for a lifeline
Euro RSCG's David Jones promoted to Havas CEO
GLOBAL - David Jones has been named the new chief executive of French advertising group Havas, as Fernando Rodés steps aside after five years.
VIDEO: David Jones, global CEO of Euro RSCG Worldwide
GLOBAL - Campaign recently caught up with global CEO of Euro RSCG and Havas Worldwide David Jones in the first of four interviews with global industry leaders launching on Campaignasia.com this week.
AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes to speak at Spikes Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes will join David Jones, global CEO of Havas Worldwide and Euro RSCG Worldwide, at Spikes Asia for an unmissable start to the seminar programme.
David Jones appoints M&C Saatchi for creative in Australia
SYDNEY - David Jones has appointed M&C Saatchi as its advertising agency in Australia following a five-month tender process, replacing Saatchi & Saatchi which had held the account for 14 years.
