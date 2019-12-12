dataxu

Roku's Dataxu acquisition only included the US and UK
Dec 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Roku only acquired one of Dataxu's four international offices.

Roku only acquired one of Dataxu's four international offices.

Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku
Dec 6, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku

It is believed that all staff across the adtech firm's Sydney and Singapore offices have been let go.

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
Oct 23, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million

The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

Dataxu to offer programmatic DOOH in Philippines
May 9, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dataxu to offer programmatic DOOH in Philippines

The partnership will make Dataxu the first company to offer the ability to buy programmatic DOOH inventory in Southeast Asia.

Dataxu brings addressable TV to Asia
Nov 15, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Dataxu brings addressable TV to Asia

Partnership with Korea’s SK Broadband allows targeting of viewers across various digital TV platforms.

