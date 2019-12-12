dataxu
Roku's Dataxu acquisition only included the US and UK
Roku only acquired one of Dataxu's four international offices.
Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku
It is believed that all staff across the adtech firm's Sydney and Singapore offices have been let go.
Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
Dataxu to offer programmatic DOOH in Philippines
The partnership will make Dataxu the first company to offer the ability to buy programmatic DOOH inventory in Southeast Asia.
Dataxu brings addressable TV to Asia
Partnership with Korea’s SK Broadband allows targeting of viewers across various digital TV platforms.
