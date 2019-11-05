danone

Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry
Nov 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

The win covers planning and buying for the company's Early Life Nutrition and Danone Waters China business units.

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
Aug 22, 2019
Gunjan Prasad

The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.

Snack food advertising: Self-regulate or be damned
Jun 19, 2018
David Blecken

The second in a series on 'responsible advertising' looks at the pressure piling up on global food giants as people demand action to curb childhood obesity.

Updated: OMD China fights off three opponents to retain media for Danone water brands
Jan 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

GUANGZHOU / SHANGHAI - OMD China is tipped to have retained Danone's media planning and buying account for its two water brands in China, Mizone (脉动) and Health (达能益力), following a competitive pitch.

Y&R Indonesia boosts shopper offering with Labstore launch
Dec 8, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Y&R Group Indonesia has launched Labstore, the agency’s global retail and shopper marketing network, which now extends across five markets in Asia Pacific including Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Australia.

Danone Aqua launches campaign for proper hydration during Ramadan
Jun 29, 2015
Emily Tan

INDONESIA - If you don't stay hydrated in Ramadan, you'll pass out and cause pandemonium claims Danone Aqua and Y&R Group Indonesia in tongue-in-cheek public-service announcement.

