Advertising Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Danone set to appoint global creative agency

Review includes FMCG giant's plant, dairy, and water brands.

Danone set to appoint global creative agency

Danone is set to appoint Havas Group’s BETC to a significant piece of global creative business after a review spanning its plant, dairy, and water brands.

Contracts are yet to be signed but key brands in the review included yoghurt brands Silk and Activia, and water brand Evian.

R3 handled the review but was not available for comment when contacted by Campaign.

The move could leave BETC with the lion's share of Danone's business, although its specialist nutrition brands were not included in the review.

Danone recently committed to investing an extra $300m in "brand support" over two years when it consolidated its media buying and planning with in June 2022.

BETC has previously worked with French-owned Danone on its own brand yoghurts, and BETC Euro RSCG was responsible for the famous “roller-skating babies” ad in 2009.

Wieden and Kennedy’s Amsterdam office has worked on Evian, but declined to pitch for the global account. WPP is also understood to have worked on Danone business.

BETC declined to comment when contacted by Campaign.

Danone did not respond to request for comment.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

2 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

3 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

5 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

6 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

'Be water, my friend': The MediaMonk creative who lives by Bruce Lee's analogy

7 'Be water, my friend': The MediaMonk creative who lives by Bruce Lee's analogy

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

8 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

10 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Related Articles

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation
Jun 1, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in ...

Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry
Nov 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Danone awards China media to Spark Foundry

Updated: OMD China fights off three opponents to retain media for Danone water brands
Jan 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Updated: OMD China fights off three opponents to ...

Danone Aqua launches campaign for proper hydration during Ramadan
Jun 29, 2015
Emily Tan

Danone Aqua launches campaign for proper hydration ...

Just Published

The wrong university entrance interview led this Forsman & Bodenfors creative into advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The wrong university entrance interview led this ...

CREATIVE MINDS: One-half of the popular Instagram account 'Highnunchicken', Kenneth Wong can accurately judge where exactly the bus will stop at the bus stop.

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI in their ads
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are key industry topics ushering in a new era of responsible marketing and advertising.

2022 new-biz review: Which agencies gained the most new clients?
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

2022 new-biz review: Which agencies gained the most ...

Globally, the top media agency picked up more than 250 pieces of business, while for the top creative shop it was close to 500.

Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO

With a new and dynamic leadership team, BBDO is recovering from the wounds of the pandemic, gaining stronger creative power but struggling with harsh business realities.