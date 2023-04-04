Danone set to appoint global creative agency

Danone is set to appoint Havas Group’s BETC to a significant piece of global creative business after a review spanning its plant, dairy, and water brands.

Contracts are yet to be signed but key brands in the review included yoghurt brands Silk and Activia, and water brand Evian.

R3 handled the review but was not available for comment when contacted by Campaign.

The move could leave BETC with the lion's share of Danone's business, although its specialist nutrition brands were not included in the review.

Danone recently committed to investing an extra $300m in "brand support" over two years when it consolidated its media buying and planning with in June 2022.

BETC has previously worked with French-owned Danone on its own brand yoghurts, and BETC Euro RSCG was responsible for the famous “roller-skating babies” ad in 2009.

Wieden and Kennedy’s Amsterdam office has worked on Evian, but declined to pitch for the global account. WPP is also understood to have worked on Danone business.

BETC declined to comment when contacted by Campaign.

Danone did not respond to request for comment.