customer relationship management

Why social CRM is the future of digital marketing in China
Oct 14, 2015
Alexis Bonhomme

Why social CRM is the future of digital marketing in China

The worlds of social media, messenging, and customer relationship management (CRM) have to merge sooner rather than later. Alexis Bonhomme of Curiosity China explains why.

Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers
Mar 11, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers

HONG KONG - Radica Systems has collaborated with SAS to offer a more comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution by integrating SAS‘s technology capabilities in advanced analytics and Radica’s specialties in direct marketing.

Driving goodwill turns users into evangelists
Mar 24, 2014
Jill Petzinger

Driving goodwill turns users into evangelists

Companies like Uber are using social CRM to create enthusiasts for their products and services who will gladly spread the word.

Loyal customers deserve more: Jerry Smith
Mar 14, 2013
Emily Tan

Loyal customers deserve more: Jerry Smith

HONG KONG - Although marketers are embracing digital as a mainstream medium, there is still a gap between their approach and how customers are actually consuming paid, owned and earned media, according to Jerry Smith, regional president of OgilvyOne Asia.

Fleishman-Hillard joins with iSoftStone to boost digital capabilities
Nov 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

Fleishman-Hillard joins with iSoftStone to boost digital capabilities

BEIJING - Fleishman-Hillard has formed a partnership with China-based IT services provider iSoftStone to create boost its ability to offer analytics-driven digital marketing solutions.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

5 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

6 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

10 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China