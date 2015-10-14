customer relationship management
A marketer roadmap to the future of customer engagement in 2021
In an era when customers are expecting brand communications to be convenient, seamless and empathetic, marketers need to step up their digital transformation game.
Why social CRM is the future of digital marketing in China
The worlds of social media, messenging, and customer relationship management (CRM) have to merge sooner rather than later. Alexis Bonhomme of Curiosity China explains why.
Radica links up with SAS to offer 'approachable analytics' to HK marketers
HONG KONG - Radica Systems has collaborated with SAS to offer a more comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution by integrating SAS‘s technology capabilities in advanced analytics and Radica’s specialties in direct marketing.
Driving goodwill turns users into evangelists
Companies like Uber are using social CRM to create enthusiasts for their products and services who will gladly spread the word.
Loyal customers deserve more: Jerry Smith
HONG KONG - Although marketers are embracing digital as a mainstream medium, there is still a gap between their approach and how customers are actually consuming paid, owned and earned media, according to Jerry Smith, regional president of OgilvyOne Asia.
Fleishman-Hillard joins with iSoftStone to boost digital capabilities
BEIJING - Fleishman-Hillard has formed a partnership with China-based IT services provider iSoftStone to create boost its ability to offer analytics-driven digital marketing solutions.
