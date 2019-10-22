crm
The evolution of chatbots in marketing
Once a handy tool to automate customer service, they're now increasingly being tasked to do data collection and lead generation.
Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.
Isobar Taiwan absorbs CRM data agency AAA
Move aimed at bolstering Isobar's end-to-end data consulting offering.
Are we representing the voice of the customer, or just stalking them?
A little less time with the data and a little more with the digital consumer goes a long way in building trust.
Drawbridge teams up with Mitsui for Japan launch
Mitsui becomes investor in US ad tech startup seeking to grow distribution and data reach in Japan.
OMG wears Hearts on its sleeve
By signalling the entry of Hearts & Science into Asia, Omnicom Media Group is laying out a very different regional growth strategy from GroupM.
