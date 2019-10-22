crm

The evolution of chatbots in marketing
Oct 22, 2019
Suchetana Mukhopadhyay

The evolution of chatbots in marketing

Once a handy tool to automate customer service, they're now increasingly being tasked to do data collection and lead generation.

Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Jul 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership

Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.

Isobar Taiwan absorbs CRM data agency AAA
Jan 16, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Isobar Taiwan absorbs CRM data agency AAA

Move aimed at bolstering Isobar's end-to-end data consulting offering.

Are we representing the voice of the customer, or just stalking them?
Jan 15, 2018
Oliver Spalding

Are we representing the voice of the customer, or just stalking them?

A little less time with the data and a little more with the digital consumer goes a long way in building trust.

Drawbridge teams up with Mitsui for Japan launch
Jul 17, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Drawbridge teams up with Mitsui for Japan launch

Mitsui becomes investor in US ad tech startup seeking to grow distribution and data reach in Japan.

OMG wears Hearts on its sleeve
Jun 19, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

OMG wears Hearts on its sleeve

By signalling the entry of Hearts & Science into Asia, Omnicom Media Group is laying out a very different regional growth strategy from GroupM.

