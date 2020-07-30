crisis

Trying times are times for trying
Jul 30, 2020
Tanja Crnogorac

Trying times are times for trying

Superunion's strategy director offers some advice for finding the line between opportunistic and authentic at times when people expect a brand to respond to cultural shifts.

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis
Jul 23, 2020
Dominic Walters

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis

The VP of marketing communications and strategy at Inmarsat Aviation argues that B2B marketers need to be agile, integrated, and a bit brave about spending when and where it makes sense to do so.

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Jun 5, 2020
Matthew Miller

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs

Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China
May 15, 2020
Jiaqi Luo

The taboo topics brands need to avoid in China

In China’s post-virus world, more topics need to be added to the list.

‘No shareholders to answer makes decision-making faster’
Apr 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

‘No shareholders to answer makes decision-making faster’

Speed, agility and low overheads are aiding independent PR agencies through the crisis.

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Apr 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all

Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.

