6 hours ago
TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator partnership
The platform will host creator camps for IPG's Mediabrands agencies and clients to better understand how to connect with its audience.
Feb 14, 2019
Influencer matchmaker backed by John Hegarty wades into Asia
Matt Sutton has joined Whalar as CEO in Asia.
Jan 11, 2019
JWT Indonesia signs partnership with GetCraft
Deal gives agency access to pool of content creators.
Sep 9, 2015
Video: The rise of the non-celebrity in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Tapping into the trend of audiences moving online and everyday folks creating original content, VS Media has collaborated with Disney’s Maker Studios to market and monetise these content creations.
