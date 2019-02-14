creator

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator partnership
6 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

TikTok and Mediabrands launch global creator partnership

The platform will host creator camps for IPG's Mediabrands agencies and clients to better understand how to connect with its audience.

Influencer matchmaker backed by John Hegarty wades into Asia
Feb 14, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Influencer matchmaker backed by John Hegarty wades into Asia

Matt Sutton has joined Whalar as CEO in Asia.

JWT Indonesia signs partnership with GetCraft
Jan 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

JWT Indonesia signs partnership with GetCraft

Deal gives agency access to pool of content creators.

Video: The rise of the non-celebrity in Hong Kong
Sep 9, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Video: The rise of the non-celebrity in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Tapping into the trend of audiences moving online and everyday folks creating original content, VS Media has collaborated with Disney’s Maker Studios to market and monetise these content creations.

