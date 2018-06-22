creative data

Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra

The winners of the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions were announced on Tuesday.

Creative Data winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

Creative Data winners: Cannes Lions 2018

Australia dominates the APAC winners, of which there were nine.

Cannes 2016: Innovation and Creative Data winners
Jun 23, 2016
Matthew Miller

Cannes 2016: Innovation and Creative Data winners

An emergency radio network with Toyotas as transceivers and a somewhat disturbing but effective use of biometric data highlight the region's wins.

