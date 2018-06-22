Search
creative data
2 days ago
Cannes Lions: 'Project Free Period' wins creative strategy Gold for Stayfree and DDB Mudra
The winners of the Creative Strategy and Creative Data Lions were announced on Tuesday.
Jun 22, 2018
Creative Data winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Australia dominates the APAC winners, of which there were nine.
Jun 23, 2016
Cannes 2016: Innovation and Creative Data winners
An emergency radio network with Toyotas as transceivers and a somewhat disturbing but effective use of biometric data highlight the region's wins.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins