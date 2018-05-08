craft

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021
2 days ago
Melissa Chan

Amid continued uncertainty in 2021, marketers should never lose sight of the value and purpose of content.

Craft appoints APAC head
May 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Melissa Chan joins to lead regional unit.

Need help managing 20 creative agencies? There's a consultancy for that
Apr 11, 2014
Emily Tan

NEW YORK - Fred Schuster, former CEO of McCann's Craft Worldwide and Ogilvy's RedWorks, has launched a 'global creative operations' company aimed at helping both agencies and brands improve their creative processes.

Yo-ho-ho, and a bottle of craft beer: Droga5 POS campaign targets pirates
Nov 15, 2012
Emily Tan

SYDNEY - Droga5 Sydney has launched a print and point-of-sale campaign for craft beer Sail & Anchor as a precursor to "super fun stuff later", according to Droga5 creative director Cam Blackley.

