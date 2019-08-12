Search
Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.
Aug 12, 2019
Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.
Oct 25, 2012
Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore are Asia-Pacific's top country brands: Futurebrand
GLOBAL - Based on the global perceptions of residents, tourists, investors and foreign governments, Japan (No. 3) New Zealand (No. 5), Australia (No. 6) and Singapore (No. 14) are the region's strongest country brands, according to Futurebrand.
