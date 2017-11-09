corporate

Facebook corporate is now Meta
2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

Facebook corporate is now Meta

The company’s new moniker reflects its shift from social network to the metaverse.

Huawei’s new global corporate brand swagger
Nov 9, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Huawei’s new global corporate brand swagger

‘Beacon of light’ imagery from the Chinese brand's latest corporate campaign reflects its intention to step out as a world leader.

PR agencies morphing to keep their share of the pot: PR360Asia
Jun 27, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

PR agencies morphing to keep their share of the pot: PR360Asia

HONG KONG - At the opening panel at this morning's PR360Asia invitation-only conference, 'grappling' was the word of the day as panelists discussed how best to redefine PR in order to stay in business.

Gome to pull out of Hong Kong, all six stores to be closed by March
Jan 21, 2013
Staff Writer

Gome to pull out of Hong Kong, all six stores to be closed by March

HONG KONG - About 100 Gome staff will be made redundant after the mainland retailer confirmed it is closing all six of its Hong Kong stores after nine years.

CEO reputation matters, especially in emerging markets: Weber Shandwick
May 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

CEO reputation matters, especially in emerging markets: Weber Shandwick

GLOBAL - A new study by Weber Shandwick shows that for two-thirds of consumers, the reputation of a company's chief executive officer plays a part in purchasing decisions by creating an overall impression of the company.

Over 80 per cent of Asia's top companies using social media
Oct 26, 2011
Emily Tan

Over 80 per cent of Asia's top companies using social media

SINGAPORE - Over 80 percent of 120 companies listed on The Wall Street Journal's Asia 200 Index are present on social media, compared with 40 percent last year, according to the 2011 Asia-Pacific Corporate Social Media Study by Burson-Marsteller.

