MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
He will continue existing responsibilities as EMEA chief executive, but plans to spend much time on APAC and the US.
Ex-Disney executive joins ByteDance as COO
ByteDance took another step on its globalisation process by hiring Disney-veteran Kevin Mayer for operation.
Dentsu names Neil Gissler global operating chief to drive transformation agenda
The COO will focus on the network's four major areas of creative, media, CRM and brand.
Reprise names Fred Schuster global COO
He will be responsible for guiding the operations of 68 offices across 48 countries.
Isobar China Group hires Tammy Sheu as COO
Tammy Sheu joins from Tencent.
Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP
Her job scope as COO will cover Omnicom Media Group China's media agencies, OMD and PHD, as well as the group’s data and analytics division, Annalect.
