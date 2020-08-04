coo

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role

He will continue existing responsibilities as EMEA chief executive, but plans to spend much time on APAC and the US.

Ex-Disney executive joins ByteDance as COO
May 19, 2020
Carol Huang

Ex-Disney executive joins ByteDance as COO

ByteDance took another step on its globalisation process by hiring Disney-veteran Kevin Mayer for operation.

Dentsu names Neil Gissler global operating chief to drive transformation agenda
Apr 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Dentsu names Neil Gissler global operating chief to drive transformation agenda

The COO will focus on the network's four major areas of creative, media, CRM and brand.

Reprise names Fred Schuster global COO
Mar 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reprise names Fred Schuster global COO

He will be responsible for guiding the operations of 68 offices across 48 countries.

Isobar China Group hires Tammy Sheu as COO
Jun 11, 2019
Staff

Isobar China Group hires Tammy Sheu as COO

Tammy Sheu joins from Tencent.

Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP
Jan 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP

Her job scope as COO will cover Omnicom Media Group China's media agencies, OMD and PHD, as well as the group’s data and analytics division, Annalect.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia