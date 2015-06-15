converse

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one

INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.

Converse chooses VML to boost social-media presence in Singapore
Jun 15, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Converse chooses VML to boost social-media presence in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Iconic American sneaker giant Converse is looking to ramp up its social and digital presence in Singapore with the appointment of VML.

Crocs signs Korean celebrity Ga-In to broaden appeal beyond comfort
Sep 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

Crocs signs Korean celebrity Ga-In to broaden appeal beyond comfort

ASIA-PACIFIC - Crocs, the maker of bright plastic sandals that most people would not call 'stylish' (and many people would call 'ugly'), is signing celebrities in various countries to show consumers that its products are not only comfortable but also cool and stylish.

HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
Sep 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.

Woo-hoo! Simpsons characters adorn new line of Converse sneakers
Jun 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

Woo-hoo! Simpsons characters adorn new line of Converse sneakers

Converse has launched in Hong Kong and China a line of sneakers featuring the stars of the longest-running scripted show in television history, 'The Simpsons'. The Simpsons Chuck Taylor All Star collection includes custom images of Homer, Bart and other characters. The popular sneaker brand has done similar collaborations with a number of well-known brands over the years. Here are some examples.

Anomaly opens first Asian outpost in Shanghai, led by Eric Lee and Elvis Chau
May 23, 2013
Benjamin Li

Anomaly opens first Asian outpost in Shanghai, led by Eric Lee and Elvis Chau

SHANGHAI - Shanghai once again proves to be a regional magnet, as New York-based independent agency Anomaly sets up its first Asian outpost, led by Eric Lee and Elvis Chau.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

6 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

7 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

8 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

9 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

10 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP