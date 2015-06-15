converse
Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one
INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.
Converse chooses VML to boost social-media presence in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Iconic American sneaker giant Converse is looking to ramp up its social and digital presence in Singapore with the appointment of VML.
Crocs signs Korean celebrity Ga-In to broaden appeal beyond comfort
ASIA-PACIFIC - Crocs, the maker of bright plastic sandals that most people would not call 'stylish' (and many people would call 'ugly'), is signing celebrities in various countries to show consumers that its products are not only comfortable but also cool and stylish.
HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.
Woo-hoo! Simpsons characters adorn new line of Converse sneakers
Converse has launched in Hong Kong and China a line of sneakers featuring the stars of the longest-running scripted show in television history, 'The Simpsons'. The Simpsons Chuck Taylor All Star collection includes custom images of Homer, Bart and other characters. The popular sneaker brand has done similar collaborations with a number of well-known brands over the years. Here are some examples.
Anomaly opens first Asian outpost in Shanghai, led by Eric Lee and Elvis Chau
SHANGHAI - Shanghai once again proves to be a regional magnet, as New York-based independent agency Anomaly sets up its first Asian outpost, led by Eric Lee and Elvis Chau.
