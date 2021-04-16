News The Work
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Mural project beautifies cities in more ways than one

INSPIRATION STATION: A Converse initiative sees young artists in cities around the world creating works of art that feed the soul while also cleaning the air.



Local activists and artists are painting murals in cities around the world as part of a project spearheaded by Converse.

The initiative is dubbed 'City Forests' because it's using paint that absorbs pollutants from the air. The company claims the project has "planted" the equivalent of more than 8,000 trees since it got started in August last year with a mural in Bangkok. The latest work was revealed in Melbourne this week. Murals are already adorning walls in Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia (as well as several cities in Latin America, and more will arrive around the world this year, including in Auckland.    

The works engage with themes well beyond the environmental. For example, the new mural in Melbourne, by Gumbaynggirr artist/activist Aretha Brown, centres on Indigenous urban identity. In Australia, the brand's agency partner for the campaign is Amplify.

See some of the APAC murals painted so far below. Visit conversecityforests.com to see all the murals from around the world and dig into details on the artists and the intent behind the work.

Melbourne
 
Jakarta
 
Ho Chi Minh
 
Manila
 
Ratchaburi
 
Chiang-Mai
 
Bangkok
 
Ho Chi Minh City
 
Sydney
 
