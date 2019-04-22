conservation

Search
1 day ago
WildAid wants you to get emoji-nal about the wildlife trade
Why wouldn't you be red-faced in anger over trade in products from endangered species, a pro bono campaign from BBDO Bangkok asks.
Apr 22, 2019
Japan's 'hanko' stamps are decimating elephants, WildAid says
A piece of intricate animation to mark Earth Day points out that wooden stamps work just as well as ivory ones.
Feb 8, 2019
Two campaigns aim to shock people into compassion for wildlife
Animals ask Buddha for a respite from persecution in an installation designed to encourage self-reflection over the Lunar New Year period and beyond.
