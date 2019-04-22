conservation

WildAid wants you to get emoji-nal about the wildlife trade
1 day ago
Ad Nut

WildAid wants you to get emoji-nal about the wildlife trade

Why wouldn't you be red-faced in anger over trade in products from endangered species, a pro bono campaign from BBDO Bangkok asks.

Japan's 'hanko' stamps are decimating elephants, WildAid says
Apr 22, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's 'hanko' stamps are decimating elephants, WildAid says

A piece of intricate animation to mark Earth Day points out that wooden stamps work just as well as ivory ones.

Two campaigns aim to shock people into compassion for wildlife
Feb 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Two campaigns aim to shock people into compassion for wildlife

Animals ask Buddha for a respite from persecution in an installation designed to encourage self-reflection over the Lunar New Year period and beyond.

