Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.
MEC and Maxus announce regional appointments
Allison Coley joins MEC Singapore, while Anita Munro is promoted at Maxus Asia Pacific.
4As appoints first female president
SINGAPORE - The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Singapore (4As) has appointed Connie Chan (pictured) as the first female president in the history of the 64-year-old association.
MEC announces management restructure in Singapore
Singapore - MEC has announced changes to its management structure in Singapore.
Pearlson rejoins MEC Singapore after 2.5 years
SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Samantha Pearlson as its regional search director, responsible for developing MEC’s search engine marketing and search engine optimisation offers, while ensuring world-class execution across the agency's regional clients.
Teh Siew Yee and Ann Lim join MEC Singapore in senior roles
SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Ann Lim as regional director for MEC Global Solutions and Teh Siew Yee as analytics director for MEC Interaction.
