connie chan

Connie Chan leaves WPP to lead OMD China
Jul 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

As the new CEO of OMD China, Chan fills the role vacated by Aaron Wild just over a year ago.

MEC and Maxus announce regional appointments
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Allison Coley joins MEC Singapore, while Anita Munro is promoted at Maxus Asia Pacific.

4As appoints first female president
Nov 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - The Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Singapore (4As) has appointed Connie Chan (pictured) as the first female president in the history of the 64-year-old association.

MEC announces management restructure in Singapore
Sep 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

Singapore - MEC has announced changes to its management structure in Singapore.

Pearlson rejoins MEC Singapore after 2.5 years
Nov 9, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Samantha Pearlson as its regional search director, responsible for developing MEC’s search engine marketing and search engine optimisation offers, while ensuring world-class execution across the agency's regional clients.

Teh Siew Yee and Ann Lim join MEC Singapore in senior roles
Aug 18, 2010
Benjamin Li

SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Ann Lim as regional director for MEC Global Solutions and Teh Siew Yee as analytics director for MEC Interaction.

