connected tv

Beachfront, Beeswax and LiveRamp join forces on connected TV
Feb 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Beachfront, Beeswax and LiveRamp join forces on connected TV

Three adtech companies have agreed a partnership to enable advertisers to improve audience targeting within privacy constraints on connected TV.

Netflix dominates SVoD in Singapore; traditional TV still top for time spent
Aug 7, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Netflix dominates SVoD in Singapore; traditional TV still top for time spent

Advertisers plan to increase investment in advanced TV by nearly one-third (29%) over the next five years as time spent catches up to traditional linear TV, according to Dataxu.

Industry against the clock in shifting TV investment online
Jun 26, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Industry against the clock in shifting TV investment online

In such a fast-moving media ecosystem, the industry cannot afford to continue to trail behind consumer shifts, warns The Trade Desk.

Mobile and connected-TV apps hit by growing fraud and brand-safety violations
Jun 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Mobile and connected-TV apps hit by growing fraud and brand-safety violations

Mobile app brand-safety violations increased by 194% over the last year, while the number of fraudulent connected-TV and mobile apps has more than doubled.

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
May 20, 2019
Sukesh Singh

Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem

Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.

