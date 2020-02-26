connected tv
Beachfront, Beeswax and LiveRamp join forces on connected TV
Three adtech companies have agreed a partnership to enable advertisers to improve audience targeting within privacy constraints on connected TV.
Netflix dominates SVoD in Singapore; traditional TV still top for time spent
Advertisers plan to increase investment in advanced TV by nearly one-third (29%) over the next five years as time spent catches up to traditional linear TV, according to Dataxu.
Industry against the clock in shifting TV investment online
In such a fast-moving media ecosystem, the industry cannot afford to continue to trail behind consumer shifts, warns The Trade Desk.
Mobile and connected-TV apps hit by growing fraud and brand-safety violations
Mobile app brand-safety violations increased by 194% over the last year, while the number of fraudulent connected-TV and mobile apps has more than doubled.
Connecting the dots in the TV ecosystem
Advertisers need an all-inclusive picture of return-on-investment to ensure campaigns flow smoothly between devices.
The Power of CTV in China: Yanxi Palace vs. Game of Thrones
The popularity of Yanxi Palace is inextricably tied to the rise of connected TV in Asia.
