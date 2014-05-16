congress

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress
4 days ago
Diana Bradley

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress

TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.

Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing
May 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing

1300 delegates from 45 countries participated in the 43rd IAA World Congress, held from 8 through 10 May at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing. The International Advertising Association (IAA) and China Advertising Association (CAA) issued 'The Beijing Declaration', which promotes an "honorable and socially responsible" advertising industry now and in the future, at the conclusion of the congress.

To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress
May 12, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress

BEIJING - The consensus at the 43rd annual International Advertising Association World Congress was that the evolution of advertising goes well beyond the impact of 'shiny new technology', requiring companies to innovate and break out of outmoded thinking patterns.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

4 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

5 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

6 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

7 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

8 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

9 Michelle Yeoh historic Oscar win: Brands that paid tribute

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either

10 TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either