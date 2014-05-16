congress
TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress
TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.
Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing
1300 delegates from 45 countries participated in the 43rd IAA World Congress, held from 8 through 10 May at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing. The International Advertising Association (IAA) and China Advertising Association (CAA) issued 'The Beijing Declaration', which promotes an "honorable and socially responsible" advertising industry now and in the future, at the conclusion of the congress.
To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress
BEIJING - The consensus at the 43rd annual International Advertising Association World Congress was that the evolution of advertising goes well beyond the impact of 'shiny new technology', requiring companies to innovate and break out of outmoded thinking patterns.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins