Digital Media PR News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress

TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.

TikTok's CEO did not get a warm welcome from Congress on Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
TikTok's CEO did not get a warm welcome from Congress on Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok’s communications team live-tweeted on Thursday as the company’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. 

The hearing took place as TikTok faces concerns from both sides of the aisle about whether the Chinese government could influence TikTok content and harvest user data.

As Chew testified, fighting to stave off a potential ban in the U.S., @TikTokComms reiterated his main points on Twitter. 

Chew’s testimony did not win rave reviews. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note that “we would characterize today’s testimony by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in the Beltway as a ‘disaster’ moment,’ saying it would likely result in more calls from lawmakers to ban the app, according to CNN. 

In a thread, TikTok’s comms team tweeted that to “protect” the social media network’s more than 150 million American users, Chew has shared TikTok’s commitment to: keep safety, particularly for teenagers, a top priority; firewall U.S. user data from unauthorized foreign access; and remain a platform for free expression that will not be manipulated by any government. 

@TikTokComms added that TikTok will be transparent and give access to third-party independent monitors in order to “remain accountable for its commitments.”

1/ In his opening testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, our CEO, @ShouChew, shares our commitments to protect more than 150 million Americans on TikTok.— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) March 23, 2023

@TikTokComms also shared Twitter posts from NowThis and MSNBC that included video snippets from the testimony.

Brooke Oberwetter, TikTok’s head of policy communications for the Americas, also live-tweeted during the event, clarifying certain points Chew made. 

Asked if TikTok is using any other platforms to communicate during the event, Ben Rathe, who handles global safety and policy comms for TikTok, told PRWeek via email, “Your best bet is to follow the Twitter account for updates.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

4 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

5 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

6 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

9 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

10 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Related Articles

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban in US
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep ...

WARC upgrades TikTok adspend forecast by $2 billion
Mar 19, 2023
Coral Cripps

WARC upgrades TikTok adspend forecast by $2 billion

Brands are missing out on reaching millennial moms on TikTok
Mar 17, 2023
Lauren Nicholas

Brands are missing out on reaching millennial moms ...

Just Published

Cannes Lions Creative Strategy jury president eyes growth objectives in the work
1 day ago
Gunjan Prasad

Cannes Lions Creative Strategy jury president eyes ...

CANNES LIONS JURY PRESIDENT Q&A: Campaign speaks with Publicis Groupe's SEA CEO Amrita Randhawa to understand what brands and agencies should be aware of in their entries.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shuang Xu, BCW

From delivering growth to winning awards to transforming the business and creating new tools and capabilities while nurturing teams, Xu has basically done it all, leading by example.

The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut Monday
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut Monday

We assessed 30 APAC agency networks—in great detail. The in-depth report cards on their 2022 performance in growth, innovation, creativity and effectiveness, DEI and sustainability, and overall management quality, will be revealed on Monday.

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as the devil either
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

TikTok isn’t a saint, but it shouldn’t be seen as ...

Campaign's tech and media editor shares his thoughts on TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew's more than five-hour-long testimony in front of the US Congress.