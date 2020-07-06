confidence
Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.
5 things Samsung must do to salvage its reputation
Killing off the hazardous flagship is just the beginning of what has become the brand’s biggest crisis to date, say industry experts.
Fear's role in great creative work
SPIKES ASIA - Campaign Asia-Pacific’s day-three seminar drew three renowned creatives into a thought-provoking discussion on the factors that lead to confidence.
Asia-Pacific consumers face year with renewed confidence: MasterCard Index
SINGAPORE – Consumers are less concerned about slow growth and have regained confidence, according to the latest Mastercard Worldwide Index of Consumer Confidence.
Hong Kong online ad spend increases 31 per cent : Nielsen
HONG KONG - Advertisers in Hong Kong are reinvesting their money to meet an increasing demand from consumers as the economy picks up, according to the Nielsen's latest Global Consumer Confidence Study.
