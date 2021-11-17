condoms

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Frisky film festival: Whether you love or hate this day devoted to lovers, please enjoy this roundup of some of our most-adored condom campaigns.

Skore encourages couples to get naughtier
Nov 17, 2021
Campaign India Team

The films conceptualised by Dentsu Isobar reflect a new openness in exploring sexuality with the use of new pleasure products that are still taboo for some.

CASE STUDY: Skyn condoms get on the softer side of Japanese couples
May 22, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

TOKYO - In a market saturated with 'thin' condoms, Skyn condoms and agency Ultra Super New aimed to create a vehicle for Japanese couples to talk about their sexual preferences in a culturally sensitive way.

Okamoto turns restrictions to social advantage in China
Jun 29, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Strict regulations around 'intimate' products in China have spurred Japanese condom manufacturer Okamoto to move to the forefront of social marketing, where it entertains netizens with copy filled with sexual puns.

