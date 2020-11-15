community

Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word
1 day ago
Frank Washkuch

Running a Pride activation but also donating to anti-LGBTQ politicians? Activists are making sure brands can’t have it both ways.

Facebook Diwali film shows the power community coming together
Nov 15, 2020
Campaign India Team

Watch the film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu here

Photos: More than 1000 UM staff hit streets for 'Impact Day'
Jul 25, 2018
Staff Reporters

Staff from across APAC took part in the agency's annual day devoted to community service.

Community before communication
Jun 4, 2018
Lydia Lee

Mentorship, training and pathways are essential for any company seeking to communicate effectively, says Campaign's Women Leading Change Mentor of the Year.

5 marketing hacks you'll wish you knew yesterday
Mar 27, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Going back to basics, moving from transaction to experience, and forming tribe-like communities are some pertinent marketing hacks, according to speakers at last week's MarketingPulse.

Decathlon sprints ahead with ‘clicks to bricks’ strategy in SEA
Sep 23, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Sporting-goods retailer Decathlon's head of marketing for Southeast Asia, Clarence Chew, shares how the company's digital-first approach helped it gain new fans and deep insights into the region.

