community
Brands forge deeper connections with LGBTQ community, while activists hold them to their word
Running a Pride activation but also donating to anti-LGBTQ politicians? Activists are making sure brands can’t have it both ways.
Facebook Diwali film shows the power community coming together
Watch the film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu here
Photos: More than 1000 UM staff hit streets for 'Impact Day'
Staff from across APAC took part in the agency's annual day devoted to community service.
Community before communication
Mentorship, training and pathways are essential for any company seeking to communicate effectively, says Campaign's Women Leading Change Mentor of the Year.
5 marketing hacks you'll wish you knew yesterday
Going back to basics, moving from transaction to experience, and forming tribe-like communities are some pertinent marketing hacks, according to speakers at last week's MarketingPulse.
Decathlon sprints ahead with ‘clicks to bricks’ strategy in SEA
SINGAPORE - Sporting-goods retailer Decathlon's head of marketing for Southeast Asia, Clarence Chew, shares how the company's digital-first approach helped it gain new fans and deep insights into the region.
