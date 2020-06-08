communication
The future of communication is visceral
Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.
'60% of the ads do not travel well across Asia'
As cultural shifts continue to happen at a rapid pace, Irene Joshy of Kantar provides some tips to stay ahead of the curve and build iconic brands
Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019
Weber Shandwick report: New Humanity in the tech age
A growing demand for brands to offer a human touch is one of the leading tech trends for 2019, according to Weber Shandwick's latest report, Connecting the Trends: New Humanity.
Allison+Partners enters Korea
Agency strikes takeover agreement with three PR firms in Seoul.
PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair
The CEO and founder of PR consultancy Sinclair shares her thoughts at the recent CampaignComms event.
