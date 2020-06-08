communication

The future of communication is visceral
Jun 8, 2020
Gulshan Singh

The future of communication is visceral

Over time, communication has become progressively more involving, from simple sketches to complex storytelling to our baby steps into immersive experiences.

'60% of the ads do not travel well across Asia'
Sep 26, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

'60% of the ads do not travel well across Asia'

As cultural shifts continue to happen at a rapid pace, Irene Joshy of Kantar provides some tips to stay ahead of the curve and build iconic brands

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Sep 25, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'

Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019

Allison+Partners enters Korea
Oct 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Allison+Partners enters Korea

Agency strikes takeover agreement with three PR firms in Seoul.

PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair
Jul 18, 2018
Rick Boost

PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair

The CEO and founder of PR consultancy Sinclair shares her thoughts at the recent CampaignComms event.

