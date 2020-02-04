cloud

Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time
Feb 4, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet breaks down its revenue to demonstrate how YouTube and Cloud fare under Sundar Pichai’s first report as CEO.

Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Jul 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.

Four ways CMOs in APAC can drive digital transformation
Jun 27, 2019
Pamela Cass

CMOs must work cross-functionally like never before, and close collaboration with your CIO is quite possibly the best place to start if you want to influence the rest of your C-suite.

Oracle: 5 ways to win at mobile-marketing
Nov 19, 2015
Sponsor

Marketers need to get their heads around mobile, and fast: with smartphones rapidly becoming the touchstone for every aspect of consumerism, understanding how to use the medium effectively will determine the winners from the losers. Tech specialist, Oracle gives the lowdown on how not to lose out

Autodesk rebrands to signal consumer and cloud-computing focus
Mar 27, 2013
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - Autodesk, an American software and services company with roots in 3D design software for professional users, is officially rolling out a rebranding in Asia today to better reflect its focus on consumer users, cloud-based services and the future of design.

