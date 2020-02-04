cloud
Alphabet reveals YouTube ad revenue for first time
Alphabet breaks down its revenue to demonstrate how YouTube and Cloud fare under Sundar Pichai’s first report as CEO.
Salesforce and Alibaba unveil China partnership
Deal sees US CRM giant make big push for Chinese market.
Four ways CMOs in APAC can drive digital transformation
CMOs must work cross-functionally like never before, and close collaboration with your CIO is quite possibly the best place to start if you want to influence the rest of your C-suite.
Cloud solutions greater than the whole
Stacking solutions in the cloud will simplify integration and is an essential step for marketers to crunch big data faster.
Oracle: 5 ways to win at mobile-marketing
Marketers need to get their heads around mobile, and fast: with smartphones rapidly becoming the touchstone for every aspect of consumerism, understanding how to use the medium effectively will determine the winners from the losers. Tech specialist, Oracle gives the lowdown on how not to lose out
Autodesk rebrands to signal consumer and cloud-computing focus
SINGAPORE - Autodesk, an American software and services company with roots in 3D design software for professional users, is officially rolling out a rebranding in Asia today to better reflect its focus on consumer users, cloud-based services and the future of design.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins