Wavemaker nabs MediaCom's Alastair Bannerman to be global client president
Feb 11, 2020
Ben Bold

He will work with Anna Hickey and Alex Altman.

Long-term agency partnership is better than short-term fling
Oct 31, 2019
Stuart Pocock

Companies can see the advantages of long-term agency relationships but they often behave in a way that makes this hard to deliver, according to the founder of Observatory International.

Modern dating in adland
Sep 18, 2019
Tim West

The industry seems to have gone the way of modern dating apps, with little interaction, one night stands and no eye for long-term relationships. Can that be remedied?

Essence names global chief client officer
May 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Kyoko Matsushita takes on new role.

Lexus marketer: In-housing boosts creativity through 'corridor conversations'
Mar 21, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Brand communications manager Emma Lane says she is sold on in-housing after two years.

Trust is the key factor for growth: Essence APAC CEO
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kyoko Matsushita explains how her agency is focused on solving long-term challenges, which ultimately leads to stronger relationships with clients.

