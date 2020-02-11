client
Wavemaker nabs MediaCom's Alastair Bannerman to be global client president
He will work with Anna Hickey and Alex Altman.
Long-term agency partnership is better than short-term fling
Companies can see the advantages of long-term agency relationships but they often behave in a way that makes this hard to deliver, according to the founder of Observatory International.
Modern dating in adland
The industry seems to have gone the way of modern dating apps, with little interaction, one night stands and no eye for long-term relationships. Can that be remedied?
Essence names global chief client officer
Kyoko Matsushita takes on new role.
Lexus marketer: In-housing boosts creativity through 'corridor conversations'
Brand communications manager Emma Lane says she is sold on in-housing after two years.
Trust is the key factor for growth: Essence APAC CEO
Kyoko Matsushita explains how her agency is focused on solving long-term challenges, which ultimately leads to stronger relationships with clients.
