Heilongjiang is worlds apart from fast-paced Shanghai and Beijing, but represents the future for both domestic and MNC brands in China. This gallery contains photos taken by this reporter and also GroupM's Shan Hai Jin. The reporter was a guest on one of GroupM's on-the-ground fieldwork trips for a proprietary research project covering tier-one to -four cities in China. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for detailed observations from the trip and the research.