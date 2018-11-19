cities

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow
2 days ago
Scott Teng

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow

As trends increasingly originate in ‘lower tier’ cities, Beijing and Shanghai's realities must cease to be the default definition of China, according to the co-MD of cultural consultancy Yuzu Kyodai.

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Nov 19, 2018
Dennis Potgraven

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China

Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.

PHOTOS: A visit to Heilongjiang province, northeastern China
Dec 20, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

PHOTOS: A visit to Heilongjiang province, northeastern China

Heilongjiang is worlds apart from fast-paced Shanghai and Beijing, but represents the future for both domestic and MNC brands in China. This gallery contains photos taken by this reporter and also GroupM's Shan Hai Jin. The reporter was a guest on one of GroupM's on-the-ground fieldwork trips for a proprietary research project covering tier-one to -four cities in China. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for detailed observations from the trip and the research.

Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM
Dec 3, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Richer lower-tier consumers want to spend on high-visibility products: GroupM

MAINLAND CHINA - According to conclusions from the final release from the GroupM ‘Project Deep Dive’ 2012 wave, one’s consumption behaviour and relative brand choices are not shaped by income increases but by cultural definitions of success.

CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold
Sep 18, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CHINA REPORT: Lower-tier cities and untapped rural gold

Marketers need to shake off the assumption that rural consumers will come to brands in urban centres, and start thinking of reaching out to them.

