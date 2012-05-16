citi

How Citi discovered 'True Worth' through brand storytelling
1 day ago
Danielle Long

Citi’s latest campaign is driving three in every four new digital clients. Mylene Ong, head of digital sales and marketing at Citi Singapore, shares how the pivot to brand purpose has delivered big results.

Citi marks 200 years with global and Asia-specific campaigns
May 16, 2012
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - Citi has begun rolling out a yearlong campaign in celebration of its founding in June of 1812, featuring both global elements and, as the campaign rolls on, content specifically for the banking giant's Asian markets.

VIDEO: Effectiveness? 'We sell or we die' says BBDO's Chris Thomas
May 31, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Agency heads Chris Thomas, Paul Heath, John Zeigler and Michael Maedel join Citi head of global marketing Bob O'Leary to discuss the importance of effectiveness in marketing campaigns.

Citi's Bob O'Leary on the drive for effectiveness
May 30, 2011
Atifa Silk

THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW - Citi’s global head of marketing believes the drive for effectiveness is changing the way client firms operate, as CEOs and CFOs become more involved in the process

Citi's Bob O'Leary to chair Asian Marketing Effectiveness jury
Jan 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

REGIONAL - Head of global marketing for Citi Bob O'Leary has been appointed as jury head at the 2011 Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival taking place from 12 to 13 May in Shanghai.

