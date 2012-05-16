citi
How Citi discovered 'True Worth' through brand storytelling
Citi’s latest campaign is driving three in every four new digital clients. Mylene Ong, head of digital sales and marketing at Citi Singapore, shares how the pivot to brand purpose has delivered big results.
Citi marks 200 years with global and Asia-specific campaigns
ASIA-PACIFIC - Citi has begun rolling out a yearlong campaign in celebration of its founding in June of 1812, featuring both global elements and, as the campaign rolls on, content specifically for the banking giant's Asian markets.
VIDEO: Effectiveness? 'We sell or we die' says BBDO's Chris Thomas
GLOBAL - Agency heads Chris Thomas, Paul Heath, John Zeigler and Michael Maedel join Citi head of global marketing Bob O'Leary to discuss the importance of effectiveness in marketing campaigns.
Citi's Bob O'Leary on the drive for effectiveness
THE ATIFA SILK INTERVIEW - Citi’s global head of marketing believes the drive for effectiveness is changing the way client firms operate, as CEOs and CFOs become more involved in the process
Citi's Bob O'Leary to chair Asian Marketing Effectiveness jury
REGIONAL - Head of global marketing for Citi Bob O'Leary has been appointed as jury head at the 2011 Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival taking place from 12 to 13 May in Shanghai.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins