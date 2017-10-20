circulation

SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore responds to SPH Media CEO's open letter to unhappy advertisers.

The Economist plans push for Australian readers
Oct 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

CMO Michael Brunt remains unswervingly set on growing profits through circulation, not advertising.

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Sep 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.

