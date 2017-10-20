Search
circulation
1 day ago
SPH Media circulation scandal: Industry body refutes CEO's claims, call for transparency
The Association of Advertising and Marketing Singapore responds to SPH Media CEO's open letter to unhappy advertisers.
Oct 20, 2017
The Economist plans push for Australian readers
CMO Michael Brunt remains unswervingly set on growing profits through circulation, not advertising.
Sep 20, 2017
Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.
