cindy gallop

Cindy Gallop on MakeLoveNotPorn, the need for braver brands and more
May 13, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Cindy Gallop on MakeLoveNotPorn, the need for braver brands and more

The well-known industry veteran shares insights for agencies, brands and young people.

Value your own worth: marketing lessons from Cindy Gallop
Feb 3, 2020
Sulaiman Khan

Value your own worth: marketing lessons from Cindy Gallop

As Cindy Gallop turns 60, Sulaiman Khan shares how his friend and creative fire-starter has impacted his life and creative outlook.

Cindy Gallop's 6 takeaways from this year's 3% Conference
Nov 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Cindy Gallop's 6 takeaways from this year's 3% Conference

The event is the "future of our industry, today."

See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

See it Be it finalists on female leaders they look up to

Finalists of Spikes Asia's women acceleration programme open up about the leaders who truly inspire them.

Indian adland's #MeToo is not over:
May 6, 2019
Olivia Parker

Indian adland's #MeToo is not over: "Anger makes things happen—and women are mad as hell"

Sexual harassment is endemic, a systemic "rot" at the heart of the industry, says advertising's Cindy Gallop. She is sure that in India's adland, where the #MeToo movement appears to have slowed, just as in the rest of the world, there are many more developments to come.

Cindy Gallop: India's men must call out harassment too
Oct 15, 2018
Cindy Gallop

Cindy Gallop: India's men must call out harassment too

As women in the Indian advertising industry continue to share allegations, the British advertising consultant and vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement calls for more women—and men—in India to keep speaking up.

