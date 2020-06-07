christian juhl
Media agencies are changing fast to make advertising work better
People, not machines, remain the key to understanding the changing market.
The Essence of media: people, data and automation together
WPP's Essence has a culture that's more like a tech company than a traditional buying shop. And now its global CEO has been picked to transform parent company GroupM. How much does Essence's rise point the way to the future?
Christian Juhl: Group M's future depends on recruiting from different places
New CEO wants creative and mathematical people with more 'diverse' backgrounds.
Essence promotes Kyoko Matsushita to global CEO
WPP media agency turns to former APAC boss as Christian Juhl takes on top Group M job.
Christian Juhl to succeed Kelly Clark as Group M's global CEO
Juhl takes over world's biggest ad buyer on 1 October.
Essence CEO: Huge opportunity following MEC/Maxus merger
Christian Juhl said WPP’s investment in the agency following the combination of MEC and Maxus is a significant catalyst for its ambitions.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins