Chris Thomas takes a director seat at Clear Media
The former BBDO regional leader said he looks forward to re-engaging with the Asia media community.
BBDO's Chris Thomas steps up to head the Americas amid regional changes
GLOBAL - After nine years as head of BBDO in Asia, Chris Thomas has been appointed CEO of the Americas for the agency. He will be replaced by Jean-Paul Burge as Asia chairman and CEO.
Proximity expands Richard Fraser's role
SINGAPORE - The Proximity network has expanded the role of its regional managing director Richard Fraser to include the Middle East and Africa.
BBDO Asia promotes Andy Wilson as regional head of strategy
ASIA-PACIFIC - BBDO Asia has promoted Andy Wilson (pictured) to the newly-created role of head of strategy, Asia for BBDO and Proximity.
BBDO Asia appoints talent director; launches internal training programme
ASIA-PACIFIC - BBDO Asia has appointed Katy Parr (pictured) to the newly created role of talent director for BBDO and Proximity in Asia.
Creatively awarded work 11 times more likely to build market share: Thomas
ASIA-PACIFIC - Creatively awarded works are 11 times more likely to build market share for brands, Chris Thomas, chairman and CEO of BBDO Asia, Middle East and Africa, told a Spikes Asia audience in his jury president's address today.
