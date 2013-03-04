chief strategy officer
Sam Sterling promoted to AKQA chief strategy officer in APAC
She previously led the agency's Shanghai and Tokyo studios for three years.
Bruce Haines to leave Cheil Worldwide
SEOUL - Bruce Haines, global chief strategy officer of Cheil Worldwide, has decided to leave the agency on April 14.
Aegis Media appoints new chief strategy officer for North Asia
SEOUL - Aegis Media North Asia has appointed Claire Taylor-Rowe as chief strategy officer, effective immediately.
Initiative Australia appoints new head of strategy
SYDNEY - Rob Pyne will be joining media communications agency Initiative as chief strategy officer from News Digital Media, where he is currently heading client media strategy. He will start work at Initiative Sydney on 23 April.
James Hier and Tim Knight join MEC Australia in management roles
SYDNEY – James Hier (pictured right) has joined MEC Australia as chief strategy officer along with Tim Knight (left) as chief innovation officer, both reporting to national managing director Peter Vogel.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins