Video didn’t kill the radio star. AI won’t kill art.
3 days ago
Viraj Chouhan

Let’s talk about the current BBEG of the art world - AI art generators.

'There are no rules right now': VaynerMedia's new creative lead on generative AI
Feb 13, 2023
Shawn Lim

In an exclusive interview ahead of joining VaynerMedia from VMLY&R, Chan Woei Hern reveals why he made the switch and his thoughts on using generative AI.

Microsoft takes wraps off ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine
Feb 8, 2023
Shawn Lim

Microsoft says there are 10 billion search queries per day, an estimated half of them go unanswered. The new ChatGPT-powered Bing aims to change that by answering complex questions and tasks.

Google announces Bard, its answer to rival ChatGPT
Feb 7, 2023
Shawn Lim

Google is taking on ChatGPT and pre-empting Microsoft's move to integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how
Feb 1, 2023
Manolis Perrakis

From ideation to creating assets, advisement to copy writing, ChatGPT is fast becoming an indispensable enabler for creative teams.

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?
Jan 30, 2023
Shawn Lim

ChatGPT is being hailed as the future of digital advertising, but experts warn that it may be an overstatement at this stage. How should agencies and their clients approach ChatGPT?

