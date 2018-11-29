chatbots

How voice AI is transforming the ecommerce space
1 day ago
Niraj Ruparel

Tech that allows online shoppers to interact with a voice assistant as naturally as they would with an in-store expert is closer to reality than you might think, a voice expert from GroupM writes.

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Nov 29, 2018
Olivia Parker

Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.

New AI chatbot to aid visitor influx for Tokyo 2020
Apr 11, 2018
Staff Writer

The chatbot will help users with real-time information from official sources and insights from other users.

Alexa, what's the secret to using chatbots at events?
Nov 27, 2017
Lauren Arena

How AI-powered chatbots can help achieve your event objectives

Let's stay human in 2017
Dec 23, 2016
Stephen Li

Embracing data and real-time metrics ought not to be done at the expense of building lasting brand love, writes OMD's Asia-Pacific CEO, Stephen Li

