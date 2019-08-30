charities

Red Cross creates choose-your-own Twitter adventure
Aug 30, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Twitter users get to step into the shoes of a Red Cross negotiator.

OPINION: The brand of giving
Sep 24, 2012
Jaid Hulsbosch

OPINION: The brand of giving

Agencies should relish the chance to do pro-bono work for organisations that give back to the community, and those organisations should not fear that looking 'too professional' will jeopardise funding, writes Jaid Hulsbosch, director at Hulsbosch–Communication by Design.

