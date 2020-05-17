cfo

UK agencies now expect no return to office before September
May 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Study also shows improved forecast in income.

Plugging the disconnect between finance and marketing
Mar 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Although CFOs and CMOs are still somewhat misaligned in terms of goals and mutual trust, the distance between them is shrinking, according to exclusive research by Campaign and Kantar.

Why APAC marketers and CFOs aren’t seeing eye-to-eye
Feb 27, 2019
Staff

New research by Kantar and Campaign will detail how brand and finance teams view marketing goals, metrics and agencies differently.

Allard Returns to DraftFCB
Jul 5, 2011
Staff Reporters

CHICAGO - Jonathan Allard has returned to Draftfcb as its chief financial officer (CFO) for Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore and will report jointly to DraftFCB Asia Pacific president Mark Pacchini and global CFO Neil Miller.

ESPN Star Sports appoints Thomas Finn as senior VP, CFO
Oct 27, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - ESPN Star Sports has announced Thomas Finn as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice-president with effect from 11 October.

