cfo
UK agencies now expect no return to office before September
Study also shows improved forecast in income.
Plugging the disconnect between finance and marketing
Although CFOs and CMOs are still somewhat misaligned in terms of goals and mutual trust, the distance between them is shrinking, according to exclusive research by Campaign and Kantar.
Why APAC marketers and CFOs aren’t seeing eye-to-eye
New research by Kantar and Campaign will detail how brand and finance teams view marketing goals, metrics and agencies differently.
Allard Returns to DraftFCB
CHICAGO - Jonathan Allard has returned to Draftfcb as its chief financial officer (CFO) for Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore and will report jointly to DraftFCB Asia Pacific president Mark Pacchini and global CFO Neil Miller.
ESPN Star Sports appoints Thomas Finn as senior VP, CFO
SINGAPORE - ESPN Star Sports has announced Thomas Finn as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice-president with effect from 11 October.
