capitol riots

5 hours ago
Stunning demonstration of white privilege desecrates Brand America
The heinous mob attacks on the US Capitol building on Wednesday finally provided a wake-up call to those who have enabled a poisonous level of social discourse over the past four years.
16 hours ago
PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest
Here’s what agency heads from Hill+Knowlton, Ketchum, Weber Shandwick, Brunswick, Steinreich Communications and Seven Letter are doing.
16 hours ago
Twitter suspends Trump account permanently
The handle had been a primary way of communicating with the public throughout Trump’s campaigns and term in office.
