capitol riots

Stunning demonstration of white privilege desecrates Brand America
5 hours ago
Steve Barrett

The heinous mob attacks on the US Capitol building on Wednesday finally provided a wake-up call to those who have enabled a poisonous level of social discourse over the past four years.

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest
16 hours ago
Thomas Moore

Here’s what agency heads from Hill+Knowlton, Ketchum, Weber Shandwick, Brunswick, Steinreich Communications and Seven Letter are doing.

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently
16 hours ago
Frank Washkuch

The handle had been a primary way of communicating with the public throughout Trump’s campaigns and term in office.

