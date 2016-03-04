candy

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy

We can't settle international arguments over controversial terms such as 'cookies' versus 'biscuits' or 'crisps' versus 'chips'. But thanks to our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, we can give you not one but three top 10 lists about the brands people in Asia turn to when they're feeling peckish.

Meet the little-known CMO atop a global confectionary giant
Mar 4, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

Meet the little-known CMO atop a global confectionary giant

Irish transplant Orla Mitchell is quietly driving innovation for brands like Doublemint and Skittles at Wrigley.

MNCs target growing sweet tooth in Asia-Pacific
Apr 14, 2014
Byravee Iyer

MNCs target growing sweet tooth in Asia-Pacific

SECTOR STUDY: Multinational chocolate companies have expanded production in Asia-Pacific and are now pulling out all the stops in marketing to make their mark in the region.

Initiative Taiwan beats two agencies to Storck's first media task
Oct 2, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Initiative Taiwan beats two agencies to Storck's first media task

TAIPEI - Storck, a German confectionary and sweets producer, has awarded its media planning and buying duties to Initiative.

