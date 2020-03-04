bushfires

Ashes to ashes, coal to art
Mar 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brands, artists, and agencies join heads on an art project for bushfire relief organisations.

Australia has largest trust inequality in the world
Feb 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

“Australians feel a lack of confidence in the system. They feel that as it's currently constructed, it is broken": Edelman Australia

Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.

Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
Jan 20, 2020
Natalie Mortimer

As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?

News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes
Jan 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

James Murdoch is among many who have called out his family's media outlets for their biased reporting on the bushfire crisis.

