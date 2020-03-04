bushfires
Ashes to ashes, coal to art
Brands, artists, and agencies join heads on an art project for bushfire relief organisations.
Australia has largest trust inequality in the world
“Australians feel a lack of confidence in the system. They feel that as it's currently constructed, it is broken": Edelman Australia
Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard
A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.
Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?
News Corp faces pressure from within to cease 'ongoing denial' of bushfire causes
James Murdoch is among many who have called out his family's media outlets for their biased reporting on the bushfire crisis.
