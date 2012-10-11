broadcasting

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations

The layoffs were announced as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as the Hong Kong broadcaster restructures its TV production and e-commerce businesses.

Turner completes reorganisation, eliminates jobs across the region
Oct 11, 2012
Emily Tan

Turner completes reorganisation, eliminates jobs across the region

HONG KONG – Turner International Asia-Pacific has completed a reorganisation and streamlining process that started over a year ago, as a result several positions have been made redundant.

KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa
May 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa

LONDON - International children's channel KidsCo has signed 10 affiliate deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa, bringing its total reach to 15 million.

Turner Broadcasting launches full-service in-house agency
Aug 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

Turner Broadcasting launches full-service in-house agency

HONG KONG - Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific has restructured its sponsorship and promotions department to create Turner Media Solutions, a full-service in-house agency to craft marketing solutions unique to Turner clients.

Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China
Sep 9, 2010
Staff Reporters

Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China

BEIJING – Youku, a video-sharing website based in Beijing, has cemented the rights to broadcast the British Premier League 2010/ 11 football season in China.

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
Aug 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes

GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

9 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

10 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine