broadcasting
300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
The layoffs were announced as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as the Hong Kong broadcaster restructures its TV production and e-commerce businesses.
Turner completes reorganisation, eliminates jobs across the region
HONG KONG – Turner International Asia-Pacific has completed a reorganisation and streamlining process that started over a year ago, as a result several positions have been made redundant.
KidsCo signs deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa
LONDON - International children's channel KidsCo has signed 10 affiliate deals across Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa, bringing its total reach to 15 million.
Turner Broadcasting launches full-service in-house agency
HONG KONG - Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific has restructured its sponsorship and promotions department to create Turner Media Solutions, a full-service in-house agency to craft marketing solutions unique to Turner clients.
Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China
BEIJING – Youku, a video-sharing website based in Beijing, has cemented the rights to broadcast the British Premier League 2010/ 11 football season in China.
Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins